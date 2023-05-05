IPL 2023: Afghan Pair Rules the Roost for Gujarat, Rajasthan Bowled Out for 118

Following a narrow defeat against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans pulled off a quintessential comeback as far as their bowling department is concerned, as they wreaked havoc in match 48 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After being asked to bowl first by Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya’s bowlers bowled the opposition’s formidable batting unit out for only 118 runs.

For the Titans, the tone was set right at the beginning, with their skipper leading by example and showing Jos Buttler the route towards Sawai Mansingh Stadium's pavilion, in only the second over of the match. For the English batter, it was the third instance of being dismissed for a single-digit score, this time contributing only eight runs to his team’s cause.