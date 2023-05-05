Rishabh Pant Takes a Major Stride Towards Full Recovery, Walks Without Crutches

Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery

On 4 January, the BCCI announced Pant would be shifted to Mumbai via an air ambulance for surgery and further treatment, and would be under direct supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service, at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Later in the month, Pant had shared through his social media accounts that his surgery was successful. Since then, he has posted pictures and videos of him making steps for recovery through walking on crutches and even hydrotherapy, where he was seen walking in the swimming pool with a walking stick in hand.

He also attended Delhi Capitals match against Gujarat Titans on April 4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With him ruled out of cricketing action for the foreseeable future, Delhi are being captained by left-handed opener David Warner in IPL 2023.