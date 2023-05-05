KL Rahul to Undergo Thigh Surgery, Ruled Out of IPL & World Test C'ship Final

Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has shared on social media that he will be undergoing a surgery on his injured thigh and will not be participating in the remainder of IPL 2023, along with the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7-11.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.

As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game.



Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority," he wrote in a long post on social media.