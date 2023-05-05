KL Rahul to Undergo Thigh Surgery, Ruled Out of IPL & World Test C'ship Final

KL Rahul was captain of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has shared on social media that he will be undergoing a surgery on his injured thigh and will not be participating in the remainder of IPL 2023, along with the World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7-11.
"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery.
As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game.
Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority," he wrote in a long post on social media.
On 1 May, Rahul got injured in an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he was chasing the ball to stop a boundary in the second over. He clutched his thigh and fell on the ground, following which he had to be helped off the field. He did bat during Lucknow's chase but only when the team had lost 9 wickets, and he did not take a run.
This will be Rahul's second surgery in a year as just 11 months back he had undergone a hernia surgery in Germany.
Apart from Rahul, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is also ruled out of the IPL and his WTC final preparation are also in doubt after a freak training accident ahead of Lucknow's match against Bangalore.
Unadkat was bowling around the wicket in the nets when his left foot got stuck in the orange rope holding the nets and fell badly on his left elbow. Later, visuals showed him with a sling around his left arm and an ice pack over his left shoulder kept constantly by a member of the Lucknow medical staff.
