KKR vs SRH, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Kolkata Knight Riders Won by 5 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating win during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
(Image: sportzpics.co.za)
Aiden Markram of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrating the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders batting during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders and Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Shardul Thakur of Kolkata Knight Riders bowling during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders taking a single during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders batting during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders bowling during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Shardul Thakur of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrating the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the win during match 47 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 4th May 2023
