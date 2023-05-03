IPL 2023: Gambhir Hits Out at Rajat Sharma After His Comments on Spat With Virat

Gautam Gambhir, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to reply to senior journalist Rajat Sharma over the latter’s comments on his spat with Virat Kohli during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, May 1, 2023.

During a broadcast, Sharma had called Gambhir 'egoistic and arrogant' while commenting on the incident and said that the latter’s behaviour was not appropriate, neither as a former player nor as a MP.

Addressing the quarrel between the two players he had said, “After winning elections and becoming the member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir’s ego has increased. His jealousy towards Virat Kohli’s fame could be seen clearly. Virat Kohli is someone who always remains aggressive and doesn’t tolerate any nonsense and hence, he gave a befitting reply to Gautam Gambhir. But overall, Gambhir’s behaviour was against sportsmanship and it doesn't suit a former player or a member of Parliament. Such incidents spoil the spirit of cricket and hence, this shouldn’t have happened.”