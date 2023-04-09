The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Pull Off Miraculous Win Over Gujarat

Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first.
Photo: The Quint
In an extraordinary game of cricket, Kolkata defeated Gujarat by 3 wickets in match 13, with Rinku Singh going gung-ho in the last over and hitting five consecutive sixes.
Deputizing for an unwell Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 204 runs, with Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar scoring half-centuries.
Venkatesh Iyer starred with the bat for Kolkata, with an 83-run knock. A lot has been said about his retention, but he proved his worth today. The all-rounder was a tad timid last season, and in the first two games of this season, but batted with real authority and courage today.
However, the star of the show was Rinku Singh, who scored 48 runs in 21 deliveries. Kolkata needed 29 runs off the last over, but courtesy of Rinku's five consecutive sixes, they got over the line.
