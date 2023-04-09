The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Pull Off Miraculous Win Over Gujarat

Venkatesh Iyer starred with the bat for Kolkata, with an 83-run knock. A lot has been said about his retention, but he proved his worth today. The all-rounder was a tad timid last season, and in the first two games of this season, but batted with real authority and courage today.

However, the star of the show was Rinku Singh, who scored 48 runs in 21 deliveries. Kolkata needed 29 runs off the last over, but courtesy of Rinku's five consecutive sixes, they got over the line.

