In Photos: Rinku Singh Hammers 5 Last-Over Sixes as KKR Beat GT in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh struck five consecutive sixes in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.
(Photo: BCCI)
KKR needed 29 runs off the last over in a 205-run chase, with Rinku Singh and Umesh Yadav on the crease.
In a thrilling encounter that took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, 9 April, Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders scored 5 sixes off the final five deliveries of the last over to pull off a miraculous win over Gujarat Titans.
The 25-year-old batter pulled off a miracle with five straight sixes.
Rinku remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 21 deliveries.
Courtesy of Rinku Singh's gargantuan effort, Kolkata Knight Riders climbed to the third position in the IPL 2023 standings.
Besides Rinku, KKR's captain, Nitish Rana also made a significant contribution of 45 runs.
Yash Dayal was at the receiving end of Rinku's pyrotechnics.
KKR co-owner, Juhi Chawla congratulating Rinku Singh after her team's three-wicket triumph.
Though the game had three half-centurions, Rinku Singh was adjudged the player of the match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)