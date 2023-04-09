IPL 2023: Had a Belief I Can Pull It Off, Says Rinku Singh After Gujarat Heist

Rinku, unbeaten on 48 (off 21), attributed his miraculous knock to immense self-belief. "I had the belief that I can do this. (Nitish) Rana bhai said to keep the belief and to bat till the end, then we will see what happens."

"I was just trying to hit sixes. (Umesh) bhaiya was asking me not to think much and just play the ball. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball. It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end," he said after getting the Player of the Match award in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The belief in Rinku's six-hitting abilities was also endorsed by Kolkata captain Nitish Rana.

"We had belief because Rinku had done something similar last year, although we did not win. After the second six, we started to believe more because Yash Dayal was also not executing well."



"This result, though, is only down to Rinku and his brilliance. People asked me why Rinku does not play a bigger role. If this is his secondary role, then imagine what he can do in a primary role. I do not have words to describe Rinku's innings."