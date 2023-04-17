IPL 2023: Harbhajan Wants Sanju Samson To Get Consistent Chances in Indian Team

IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh has advocated for Sanju Samson's selection in the Indian team.
Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh was full of praise for Sanju Samson's splendid show with the bat against Gujarat Titans and opined that the Rajasthan Royals skipper should get a consistent chance in team India.
Chasing 178, the Royals were reeling 66/4 in 12 overs. From there, Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 off 32 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket win in their fifth IPL 2023 match on Sunday, 16 April.
"Huge, a captain's knock. Such players have more courage than other players. He is a special player. He had an even bigger impact than Hetmyer because he made the game and Shimron Hetmyer finished it," Harbhajan said in a post-match show on Star Sports.
"If you have confidence in your ability, you can take the match deep. MS Dhoni used to take the game deep because he didn't have any doubt over his ability. He knew that if he stays till the end, he will finish the match," he added.
IPL 2023: Sanju Samson played a match-winning knock of 60 runs against Gujarat Titans.
Harbhajan further said that Samson should get regular opportunities on the national side as the batter has the ability to win big matches.
"We talk about him (Samson) again and again, that he plays the spinners and fast bowlers extremely well. He should get consistent opportunities in Team India as well. I am his fan, not from today, but for many years, because of the sort of player he is, he has the ability to win big matches," he said.
