IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram – Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter and former Indian captain, Virat Kohli has reportedly unfollowed Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor and the former BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, on Instagram.

This development took place a day after Ganguly avoided shaking hands with Kohli following Delhi's 23-run defeat against Bangalore, in the IPL 2023 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, 15 April.