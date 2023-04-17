IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram – Report

IPL 2023: According to reports, Virat Kohli has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter and former Indian captain, Virat Kohli has reportedly unfollowed Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor and the former BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, on Instagram.
This development took place a day after Ganguly avoided shaking hands with Kohli following Delhi's 23-run defeat against Bangalore, in the IPL 2023 game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, 15 April.
Notably, Kohli stepped down as T20I captain, and was later removed from captaincy of the ODI team, during Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI president.
A week later, Kohli made a stunning revelation at a press conference during India's tour of South Africa in 2021, stating there was no communication between him and the selection committee about the change in ODI leadership, and he was told hours before the selection meeting for Test series that selectors have decided that he won't be the captain.
