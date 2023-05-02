IPL 2023: Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir Involved in On-Field Post-Game Showdown

What We Saw

On the JioCinema broadcast, Gambhir and Kohli are at first seen shaking hands at the end of the game. However, a little while later, Kohli is seen thumping his chest at the crowd, following which Lucknow’s Kyle Mayers approaches him. The two can be seen having a conversation when Gambhir enters the frame – and holds Mayers’ hand and takes him away.

The pair walk 10 steps away when Kohli continues to call out to them, following which Gambhir turns and starts to walk back in Kohli's direction. At this point, Lucknow captain KL Rahul comes in between and tries to pull Gambhir back even as Kohli continues to walk towards Gambhir, gesturing for him to come to him.

It comes to a point where Kohli and Gambhir are seen face to face, in a heated discussion, with players from both teams surrounding them, as Amit Mishra steps in and asks Kohli to walk away. Faf du Plessis, too, pulls Kohli away, finally drawing an end to the heated war of words.

In another clip from before this incident, Afghanistan’s Naveen ul Haq can be seen in a heated conversation with Kohli before Glenn Maxwell intervenes and stops the Lucknow bowler.