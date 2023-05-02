IPL 2023: Virat Kohli & Gautam Gambhir Involved in On-Field Post-Game Showdown

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India captain Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir got into a post-match stand-off after LSG's 18 run loss to RCB on Monday night in Lucknow.
Videos have surfaced on social media that show Kohli and Gambhir exchanging words and an animated Gambhir expressing his anger at something said or done by Kohli, and then being stopped by LSG players from charging at his former India and Delhi Ranji Trophy teammate.
Kohli and Gambhir eventually had an animated exchange of words before being separated by other players and coaches to control things before it went out of hand.
Kohli and Gambhir have a history of on-field and off-field fights. Matters first came to head a few years back when Gambhir was leading Kolkata Knight Riders and Kohli was captaining RCB and the two players exchanged words on the field.
They then reconciled and photos of them hugging each other went viral on social media last year. However, three weeks back, videos surfaced on social media of Gambhir celebrating animatedly as Kohli got out during their first clash of the season.
What We Saw
On the JioCinema broadcast, Gambhir and Kohli are at first seen shaking hands at the end of the game. However, a little while later, Kohli is seen thumping his chest at the crowd, following which Lucknow’s Kyle Mayers approaches him. The two can be seen having a conversation when Gambhir enters the frame – and holds Mayers’ hand and takes him away.
The pair walk 10 steps away when Kohli continues to call out to them, following which Gambhir turns and starts to walk back in Kohli's direction. At this point, Lucknow captain KL Rahul comes in between and tries to pull Gambhir back even as Kohli continues to walk towards Gambhir, gesturing for him to come to him.
It comes to a point where Kohli and Gambhir are seen face to face, in a heated discussion, with players from both teams surrounding them, as Amit Mishra steps in and asks Kohli to walk away. Faf du Plessis, too, pulls Kohli away, finally drawing an end to the heated war of words.
In another clip from before this incident, Afghanistan’s Naveen ul Haq can be seen in a heated conversation with Kohli before Glenn Maxwell intervenes and stops the Lucknow bowler.
Virat, Gambhir & Naveen Fined
After the game, BCCI released a press statement announcing heavy fines on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.
"Lucknow Super Giants' Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL said in a statement
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the statement read.
"Lucknow Super Giants' Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct," it added.
