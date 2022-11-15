IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Full squad of Rajasthan Royals after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022
(Photo: BCCI)
The runners-up of the 2022 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals retained 16 players ahead of 23 December's mini auction, releasing nine players from their roster.
Five of the nine released players are overseas stars, which include Kiwi duo James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell. Karun Nair, Anunay Singh, Tejas Baroka and Shubham Garhwal are the four Indian players to have been released by the 2008 champions.
Sanju Samson
Ravichandran Ashwin
Yuzvendra Chahal
Prasidh Krishna
Devdutt Padikkal
Navdeep Saini
Kuldeep Sen
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Riyan Parag
Kuldip Yadav
Dhruv Jurel
Jos Buttler
Trent Boult
Obed McCoy
KC Cariappa
Shimron Hetmyer
