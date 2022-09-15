JP Duminy Joins Paarl Royals as Head Coach for Inaugural Season of SA20

"I have always had a very close connection with Paarl, having played plenty of my cricket at Boland Park, and hence it's an honour for me to have been appointed as the Head Coach of the Paarl Royals," Duminy was quoted as saying in a release.

"It is an exciting time for everyone associated with South African cricket and I'm really looking forward to working with some exceptional international and local players."

"The shared knowledge and experience in the dressing room is what I'm most excited about and having the privilege to facilitate and unlock our abilities together with my coaching/management staff," stated Duminy.

Having signed a strong core in the form of England's star batter Jos Buttler, West Indies' canny pacer Obed McCoy and South Africa's exciting duo of David Miller and Corbin Bosch, head coach Duminy will be joined by some familiar names in South Africa's cricketing coaching circuit.