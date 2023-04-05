IPL 2023: Raj Bawa Ruled Out With Injury, PBKS Name Gurnoor Brar as Replacement

Promising all-rounder, Raj Angad Bawa’s 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has come to an early conclusion, owing to a left shoulder injury. The player will not be taking part in the competition anymore, with his franchise, Punjab Kings, naming a replacement in Gurnoor Brar.

Bawa shot to fame after starring in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, where he played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaign.