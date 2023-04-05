IPL 2023: GT Announce Acquisition of Dasun Shanaka To Replace Kane Williamson

IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka has been roped in as Kane Williamson's replacement by Gujarat Titans.
(Photo: BCCI)
The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans have roped in Dasun Shanaka for the remainder of the 2023 season. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been signed as the replacement for New Zealand batter, Kane Williamson.
Williamson, who was signed for Rs 2 crore ahead of the season, sustained a right leg injury whilst fielding in the opening match against Chennai Super Kings. He was subsequently ruled out of this competition, whereas, there are also serious concerns about his participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Titans announced Shanaka’s signing on their social media handles. The 31-year-old cricketer, who is currently Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain, will be participating in his debut campaign at the IPL.
As for his career statistics, Shanaka has featured in 87 T20I matches for his nation, wherein he has scored 1336 runs, whilst also picking up 25 wickets. The player has struck five half-centuries in this format, two of them coming against India.
IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka was seen in sublime form during Sri Lanka's recent T20I series against India.
In the Lankans’ recent tour of India, their skipper was seen in ominous touch during the T20I series. He scored 124 runs at an average of 62, with his strike rate being 187.87. Moreover, he also picked up a couple of wickets, whilst maintaining an economy rate of only four runs per over.
Shanaka’s addition will further bolster a formidable Gujarat Titans squad, who has got off to a flying start in IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya’s team defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their first match, before handing Delhi Capitals a six-wicket defeat.
