IPL 2023: GT Announce Acquisition of Dasun Shanaka To Replace Kane Williamson

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans have roped in Dasun Shanaka for the remainder of the 2023 season. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has been signed as the replacement for New Zealand batter, Kane Williamson.

Williamson, who was signed for Rs 2 crore ahead of the season, sustained a right leg injury whilst fielding in the opening match against Chennai Super Kings. He was subsequently ruled out of this competition, whereas, there are also serious concerns about his participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.