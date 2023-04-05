The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Hand Delhi Their Second Defeat

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat has bagged their second win, and handed Delhi their second defeat of the season, at their own home ground as the defending champions won Tuesday night's match by 6 wickets.

David Warner's Delhi were put into bat first and once again Warner finished as their top-scorer with 37. Prithvi Shaw and Mitch Marsh also once again didn’t disturb the scorecard much as Delhi were down to 42/2 after 5 overs. There was some stability when Sarfaraz Khan joined Warner but Alzarri Joseph’s 9th over sent back Warner and Riley Roussour on back-to-back deliveries and Delhi were 78/4 after 10 overs. Debutant keeper Abhishek Poral made 20 off the 10 deliveries he faced. Rashid and Shami finished with 3 wickets each and Delhi posted 162/8.

Gujarat made a solid start to their chase, scoring 14 off the first over but Nortje ended Saha’s big-hitting stint in the third over, on a 7-ball 14. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya fell in the 5th and 6th overs as Gujarat were reduced to 54/3 after 6 overs. Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharshan then stitched together a 53-run stand before David Miller and Sudarshan got together and simply sailed towards the target, putting together 56 runs for the 5th wicket and helping Gujarat win with 11 balls to spare.