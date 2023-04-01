ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhawan's Punjab Start With a Win Over Kolkata

Shikhar Dhawan has started his captaincy stint at Punjab on a winning note as the team defeated Kolkata.

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Podcast
In this episode of The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon in association with Domino's, we wrap up the match between Punjab and Kolkata.

Shikhar Dhawan has started his captaincy stint at Punjab on a winning note as the team defeated Kolkata in both teams’ first match of the 2023 season, that was played in Mohali on Saturday evening.

First-time captain Nitish Rana, handed the responsibility in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer, elected to bowl first and Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab scored 191/5 with Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scoring with a half century. Dhawan too had a solid contribution, of 40, with new man Sam Curran also adding 26 off the 17 deliveries he faced. Tim Southee went for 54 runs in his 4 overs, while picking two wickets.

Kolkata’s chase had its ups and downs but then what else would you expect in a team chasing, with Andre Russell. They were 83/5 after 11 overs and that’s when Russell came in and the fireworks started. He fell 4 overs later, to Sam Curran, but the score had been taken to 136/6, with 5 overs to play.

Sunil Narine had just hit a six when rain stopped play with Kolkata at 146/7 after 16, and eventually Punjab were awarded the game on DLS.

That was all for today’s episode, but make sure to stay tuned for our future episodes on your preferred podcast app!

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Start Season With Big Win Over Chennai

