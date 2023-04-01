The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhawan's Punjab Start With a Win Over Kolkata
Shikhar Dhawan has started his captaincy stint at Punjab on a winning note as the team defeated Kolkata.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
In this episode of The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon in association with Domino's, we wrap up the match between Punjab and Kolkata.
Shikhar Dhawan has started his captaincy stint at Punjab on a winning note as the team defeated Kolkata in both teams’ first match of the 2023 season, that was played in Mohali on Saturday evening.
First-time captain Nitish Rana, handed the responsibility in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer, elected to bowl first and Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab scored 191/5 with Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scoring with a half century. Dhawan too had a solid contribution, of 40, with new man Sam Curran also adding 26 off the 17 deliveries he faced. Tim Southee went for 54 runs in his 4 overs, while picking two wickets.
Kolkata’s chase had its ups and downs but then what else would you expect in a team chasing, with Andre Russell. They were 83/5 after 11 overs and that’s when Russell came in and the fireworks started. He fell 4 overs later, to Sam Curran, but the score had been taken to 136/6, with 5 overs to play.
Sunil Narine had just hit a six when rain stopped play with Kolkata at 146/7 after 16, and eventually Punjab were awarded the game on DLS.
That was all for today’s episode, but make sure to stay tuned for our future episodes on your preferred podcast app!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.