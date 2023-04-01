The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dhawan's Punjab Start With a Win Over Kolkata

Shikhar Dhawan has started his captaincy stint at Punjab on a winning note as the team defeated Kolkata in both teams’ first match of the 2023 season, that was played in Mohali on Saturday evening.

First-time captain Nitish Rana, handed the responsibility in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer, elected to bowl first and Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab scored 191/5 with Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scoring with a half century. Dhawan too had a solid contribution, of 40, with new man Sam Curran also adding 26 off the 17 deliveries he faced. Tim Southee went for 54 runs in his 4 overs, while picking two wickets.