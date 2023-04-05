IPL 2023: KKR Rope in English Batter Jason Roy as Injury Replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders announced the signing of England’s Jason Roy, for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Wednesday, 5 April. The opening batter, who had a base of Rs 1.5 crore in the auction, has been roped in for Rs 2.8 crore by the two-time title-winning franchise.

The Knight Riders are dealing with two key absentees this season, in their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, and Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan. Iyer, who was signed for Rs 12.25 ahead of IPL 2022, is nursing a lower back injury and has been ruled out of both this competition, and the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final.