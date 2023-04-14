IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs SRH Match Today

According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, match 19 was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

In today's IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders and won the match by 23 runs. Currently in the IPL 2023 points table, KKR are at position 4 with four points while as SRH have jumped to position 7 from 9 after winning today's match and have earned a total of 4 points.

Let us find about the IPL 2023 points table updated standings after KKR vs SRH match today.