IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs SRH Match Today

IPL 2023 Points Table: Standings after KKR vs SRH match today on 14 April 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, match 19 was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
In today's IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders and won the match by 23 runs. Currently in the IPL 2023 points table, KKR are at position 4 with four points while as SRH have jumped to position 7 from 9 after winning today's match and have earned a total of 4 points.
Let us find about the IPL 2023 points table updated standings after KKR vs SRH match today.
Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table after KKR vs SRH Match 19 on Friday, 14 April 2023.
|POS
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|N/R
|Points
|1
|RR
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|LSG
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|GT
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|4
|KKR
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|CSK
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|PBKS
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|7
|SRH
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|8
|RCB
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|MI
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|10
|DC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
In a crushing 228 for 4 total against Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad was led by Harry Brook's unbroken 100 off 55 balls. Aiden Markram, the captain, also hit 50 off 26 balls and Abhishek Sharma scored 32 runs of 17 balls.
With three wickets, Andre Russell was the best bowler for the KKR. With a target of 229 to reach, KKR's had a poor start to the game. Venkatesh Iyer attempted to tackle problem, however failed to change it. Captain Nitish Rana, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Rinku Singh kept the game a little bit stable for a long time but eventually the team lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 23 runs.