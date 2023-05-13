IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Scores Ton as Solo Act Gets Punjab to 167/7 Against Delhi

After two consecutive defeats, Punjab Kings made a decent comeback with the bat in match 59 of IPL 2023, courtesy of a century by Prabhsimran Singh. After being asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan’s team negotiated with a tricky Arun Jaitley Stadium surface efficaciously enough to put 167 runs on the scoreboard.
The start was not in accordance with the plans, as in only the second delivery of the second over, Dhawan became Ishant Sharma’s first victim of the night. In his second over, the veteran pacer dismantled the stumps of Liam Livingstone, as Punjab’s score read 38/2 after five overs.
Although Jitesh Sharma’s inhibition-free batting approach has garnered praise, he perhaps swung a bit too much on the fearless side in this match. In a bid to clear the fence in only the fifth delivery he faced, the batter ended up exposing his stumps to an in-form Axar Patel.
The next few overs saw Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran tiptoeing around – keeping the scoreboard ticking, whilst also ensuring they don’t take avoidable risks and lose their wickets in the process.
Punjab had scored only 66 runs in the first ten overs, but that was followed by a smooth switch in momentum, with Mitchell Marsh conceding 21 runs in his first over, courtesy of a couple of sixes and a four off Singh’s willow.
A couple of overs later, he brought up his second IPL half-century, with Punjab’s total reaching the three-figure only four deliveries later. Curran, however, struggled for momentum all throughout his innings, before losing his wicket to Praveen Dubey after a 24-ball 20.
Maiden IPL Ton for Prabhsimran Singh
Promoted to number six, Harpreet Brar could not be influential either, adding only a couple of runs to his team’s tally. The ongoing procession of wickets, however, did not deter Singh from sticking to his aggressive batting style.
A 12-run 17th over by Ishant Sharma, followed by a 13-run over by Khaleel Ahmed, helped the 22-year-old bring up his maiden century in the competition, having faced only 60 deliveries.
With Punjab’s score reading 154/5 after 18 overs, it seemed that 180 is within reach. However, with Mukesh Kumar dismissing Prabhsimran Singh and conceding just three runs in the penultimate over, and Khaleel Ahmed then backing it up with a 10-run last over, the visitors could only get to 167/7.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)