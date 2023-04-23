IPL 2023: Mumbai Captain Rohit Sharma ‘Not Worried’ After Defeat Against Punjab

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians suffered a 13-run defeat against Punjab Kings
After his team's 13-run loss against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma said that there is a lot of time left in the IPL 2023 and they can't look down and start worrying about things
Stand-in skipper for Punjab, Sam Curran's momentum-changing innings of 55 (29), Harpreet Singh's attacking 41(28) coupled with Jitesh Sharma's power-packed cameo of 25 (7) powered PBKS to 214/8 in 20 overs.
Arshdeep Singh then bowled a splendid spell of 4/29 as Punjab survived Cameron Green (67 off 43), Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26) and Tim David's (25 not out off 13) blitzes to secure a 13-run win at the Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday, 22 April.
"Yes, a little disappointment there (with death bowling). We made some errors in the field which can happen, not gonna look too much into that," Rohit said at the post match presentation.
"Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can't look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn't come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into," he added.
The MI skipper also praised the batting performances of both Suryakumar and Green
IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's 57-run knock kept Mumbai Indians in the hunt.
"Quite happy with the way those two (Green and Sky) guys batted today, and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep the way he bowled in the last couple of overs," Rohit said.
Mumbai Indians next take on fourth-placed Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 25 April.
