IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Produce Remarkable Turnaround To Score 214 Against Mumbai

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings scored 214 runs against Mumbai Indians.
Punjab Kings produced a remarkable retaliation with the bat, in their battle against Mumbai Indians in match 31 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Despite reeling at 83/4 at one stage, they managed to accumulate 214 runs from their 20 overs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai set the tone at the start, with Cameron Green getting the better of his country-mate, Matthew Short, in only the third over of the match. However, despite losing a key overseas player, the Indian domestic batting pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide decided not to let the wicket affect the flow of runs.
For the second consecutive game, English all-rounder Liam Livingstone could not justify his selection ahead of Sikandar Raza, as he scored only 10 runs before losing his wicket to journeyman Piyush Chawla in the 10th over. However, it was not the only notable incident from that over, with Chawla also getting the better of Taide just three deliveries later.
What followed that dismissal was an incredible 92-run fifth-wicket stand between Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia – not because they managed to get Punjab back in the game, but the fashion in which they were able to deliver.
Between the 11th to the 16th over, Punjab scored only 35 runs in 30 deliveries, with both left-handed batters struggling to get going against the spinners. The re-introduction of Arjun Tendulkar in the 16th over, however, resulted in a tectonic shift of momentum.
The youngster conceded 31 runs in his third over, which included three fours and a couple of maximums. It proved to be the turning point of the innings, as the Kings accumulated 65 runs in the last four overs.
For Mumbai, the spin-twin of Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen were the only saving graces, as they conceded only 39 runs in six overs combined. In terms of their pace quartet, every bowler ended with an economy rate north of 10 runs per over.
