Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Bowls the Joint-Most Expensive Over of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar conceded 31 runs in an over against Punjab Kings.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians’ young pacer, Arjun Tendulkar was having an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, until one unrestrained over tarnished his season’s statistics to some degree. In the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, 22 April, Arjun conceded 31 runs in his third over – which also was the joint-most expensive over of the season.
The 23-year-old son of icon Sachin Tendulkar, who made a decent debut against Kolkata Knight Riders before bowling a game-defining final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, had a good start with the ball in this match as well.
However, he was recalled into the bowling attack for the 15th over, which later proved to be a fatal move on Mumbai Indians’ part. Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia took the attack to the young pacer, who, perhaps for the first time in his three-match IPL career, lost control of his line and length.
The first couple of deliveries produced 11 runs – a six, a four and a wide, and though only one run came off the third ball, it was followed by another four and a six. The next delivery ended up being a beamer – resulting in both a no ball and a boundary. The free hit delivery was out of control as well, straying down the leg side and producing the third four of the over.
With this over, Arjun now holds the unwanted record of bowling the joint-most expensive over in IPL 2023. Previously, Yash Dayal also conceded 31 runs in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders, wherein Rinku Singh struck five consecutive sixes.
