Watch: Arjun Tendulkar Bowls the Joint-Most Expensive Over of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians’ young pacer, Arjun Tendulkar was having an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, until one unrestrained over tarnished his season’s statistics to some degree. In the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday, 22 April, Arjun conceded 31 runs in his third over – which also was the joint-most expensive over of the season.

The 23-year-old son of icon Sachin Tendulkar, who made a decent debut against Kolkata Knight Riders before bowling a game-defining final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, had a good start with the ball in this match as well.