The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Humbled at Home by Sam Curran's Punjab

Punjab posted a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Another last-over thriller but this game between Mumbai and Punjab lived true to that 'thriller' description with Sam Curran's Punjab collecting the two points from the win, with a 13 run victory.
Mumbai had Jofra Archer return as Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss. Arjun Tendulkar started the innings by bowling a tight first over, conceding just 5, before Cameron Green sent back Matthew Short in the third over. Piyush Chawla bowled a double wicket 10th over, sending back Liam Livinstone and Atharv Taide as Punjab were in trouble at 83/4. Harpreet Singh and Sam Curran then collaborated for a 92 run stand that included a ruthless over of Arjun Tendulkar where the bowler was hit for four boundaries and two sixes - conceding 31 runs. Cameron Green’s 18th over also went for 25 before Jofra Archer finally got Curran out on 55 in the 19th over. Jitesh Sharma hit four sixes and finished with 25 off the 7 balls he faced as Punjab posted a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai's chase saw opener Rohit Sharma make a quick 44 and then Cameron Green added a handy 67. The star of the innings though was Suryakumar Yadav who was in vintage Surya form, smashing 57 from 26 but when he got to off a brilliant catch by Taide, the score was 184/4 with Mumbai needing 31 from 12.
It was Tim David and Tilak Verma then and the team needed 16 from the last 6 balls. Arshdeep Singh was handed the ball and he was all class taking out Tilak Verma and then Nehal Wadhera's mid stump.
Punjab went onto win the match by 13 runs.
