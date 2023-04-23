The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Humbled at Home by Sam Curran's Punjab

Another last-over thriller but this game between Mumbai and Punjab lived true to that 'thriller' description with Sam Curran's Punjab collecting the two points from the win, with a 13 run victory.

Mumbai had Jofra Archer return as Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss. Arjun Tendulkar started the innings by bowling a tight first over, conceding just 5, before Cameron Green sent back Matthew Short in the third over. Piyush Chawla bowled a double wicket 10th over, sending back Liam Livinstone and Atharv Taide as Punjab were in trouble at 83/4. Harpreet Singh and Sam Curran then collaborated for a 92 run stand that included a ruthless over of Arjun Tendulkar where the bowler was hit for four boundaries and two sixes - conceding 31 runs. Cameron Green’s 18th over also went for 25 before Jofra Archer finally got Curran out on 55 in the 19th over. Jitesh Sharma hit four sixes and finished with 25 off the 7 balls he faced as Punjab posted a mammoth 214/8 at the Wankhede Stadium.