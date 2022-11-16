IPL 2023: ‘Big Task for MI To Replace Kieron Pollard,’ Says Hanuma Vihari

Besides that, Pollard will also play for MI Emirates, owned by the same group, in the United Arab Emirates' International League T20 (ILT20).

"It is a big loss for them (Mumbai Indians). These are big shoes to fill, for a player of the stature of Kieron Pollard. You can't really replace the legend he is, in the T20 format. The services he has done for Mumbai Indians, not just as a finisher, but as a fielder and as a leader as well," said Vihari on JioCinema.



"Five titles with a single team and he has played for one team throughout his career. So that shows the love he had for Mumbai and what Mumbai meant to him. I think it is going to be a big task replacing him. One good thing is that he is still in the dugout giving his guidance," he added.