IPL 2023: CSK vs GT Final Postponed to Monday, but How Is the Weather Forecast?

IPL 2023: The final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have been postponed to Monday, 29 May.
(Photo: BCCI)
Scheduled to be held on Sunday, 28 May, the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was called off due to a downpour in Ahmedabad. The match will now take place on the reserve day – Monday, 29 May – at the same venue (Narendra Modi Stadium).
Albeit rain was a consistent feature on Sunday, it did seem at one stage that we have a match on the cards. At 9:10pm, the covers were taken off and both sets of players were seen training on the sidelines. The umpires had quoted 9:35pm as the cut-off time for a full-length match, only for the rain to return again and scupper plans.
The match will now take place on the scheduled reserve day, Monday, with the timings remaining unaltered. Spectators will be allowed to use the same physical tickets for admission to tomorrow’s game.
In what comes as optimistic news for cricket fans on an otherwise disappointing night of no action, the weather forecast is promising for Monday. Chances of precipitation are only 10%, whilst in comparison, it was 70% for Sunday.
In terms of hourly weather forecast according to weather.com, precipitation chances go north of 10% only after 23:30pm, which will mean after the conclusion of the game. The players, fans and everyone else involved in the tournament are now hoping for a ‘dry’ Monday, with fours and sixes being the only things that will rain.
