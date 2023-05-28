IPL 2023: CSK vs GT Final Postponed to Monday, but How Is the Weather Forecast?

Scheduled to be held on Sunday, 28 May, the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was called off due to a downpour in Ahmedabad. The match will now take place on the reserve day – Monday, 29 May – at the same venue (Narendra Modi Stadium).

Albeit rain was a consistent feature on Sunday, it did seem at one stage that we have a match on the cards. At 9:10pm, the covers were taken off and both sets of players were seen training on the sidelines. The umpires had quoted 9:35pm as the cut-off time for a full-length match, only for the rain to return again and scupper plans.