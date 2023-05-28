ADVERTISEMENT
Live

CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain in Ahmedabad, Toss Delayed

IPL 2023 Final CSK Vs GT Live Score Updates: Irrespective of the outcome, a record will be equalled today.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
IPL
3 min read
CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain in Ahmedabad, Toss Delayed
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Snapshot

  • Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are competing in the final of IPL 2023.

  • The match is being held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

  • Four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings are making their tenth appearance in an IPL final.

  • Defending champions, Gujarat Titans are aiming to become only the third team to clinch back-to-back titles.

  • Head-to-head records favour Hardik Pandya's team.

6:56 PM , 28 May

CSK vs GT Live: Rain Gets Heavier

Not the positive update we wanted – the rain has gotten heavier!

It is pelting down in Ahmedabad now. Though the word isn't out yet officially, it is certain that toss will be delayed.

ADVERTISEMENT
6:46 PM , 28 May

CSK vs GT Live: Rain, Rain, Go Away

Oh, dear! Not the sight we were hoping to see today.

It is currently raining in Ahmedabad! Covers have come on, but it could be the passing drizzle and we have until 10:10pm for the game to start.

6:29 PM , 28 May

CSK vs GT Live: The Key Players – Gujarat Titans

Like Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2023, both the orange cap & purple cap belongs to Gujarat Titans players this season, albeit the title is still a step away from to be secured.

Shubman Gill has been, by far, the most impressive batter this season, having scored 851 runs. After Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler, he became the third player to score three or more centuries in a season.

Shubman Gill has scored three centuries this season.

(Photo: BCCI)

Though they have Rashid Khan in the ranks, Mohammed Shami is currently Gujarat's leading wicket-taker. He has picked up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95 runs per over.

Mohammed Shami has picked up 28 wickets.

(Photo: BCCI)

ADVERTISEMENT
6:23 PM , 28 May

CSK vs GT Live: The Key Players – Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will be crediting two of their overseas stars, who were available for cheap at the auction, for their progress to this stage. With the bat. New Zealand's Devon Conway has epitomised reliability, scoring 625 runs at an average of 52.08

IPL 2023: Devon Conway has scored 625 runs.

(Photo: BCCI)

As for their bowling, Matheesha Pathirana might not be CSK's leading wicket-taker, but playing the difficult role of a death overs specialist, he certainly has been the most influential. Sri Lanka's Malinga v2.0 has picked up 17 wickets.

IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana has picked up 17 wickets.

(Photo: BCCI)


Published: 28 May 2023, 5:19 PM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×