CSK Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023 Final: Heavy Rain in Ahmedabad, Toss Delayed

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are competing in the final of IPL 2023.
The match is being held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings are making their tenth appearance in an IPL final.
Defending champions, Gujarat Titans are aiming to become only the third team to clinch back-to-back titles.
Head-to-head records favour Hardik Pandya's team.
CSK vs GT Live: Rain Gets Heavier
Not the positive update we wanted – the rain has gotten heavier!
It is pelting down in Ahmedabad now. Though the word isn't out yet officially, it is certain that toss will be delayed.
CSK vs GT Live: Rain, Rain, Go Away
Oh, dear! Not the sight we were hoping to see today.
It is currently raining in Ahmedabad! Covers have come on, but it could be the passing drizzle and we have until 10:10pm for the game to start.
CSK vs GT Live: The Key Players – Gujarat Titans
Like Rajasthan Royals from IPL 2023, both the orange cap & purple cap belongs to Gujarat Titans players this season, albeit the title is still a step away from to be secured.
Shubman Gill has been, by far, the most impressive batter this season, having scored 851 runs. After Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler, he became the third player to score three or more centuries in a season.
Though they have Rashid Khan in the ranks, Mohammed Shami is currently Gujarat's leading wicket-taker. He has picked up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.95 runs per over.
CSK vs GT Live: The Key Players – Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings will be crediting two of their overseas stars, who were available for cheap at the auction, for their progress to this stage. With the bat. New Zealand's Devon Conway has epitomised reliability, scoring 625 runs at an average of 52.08
As for their bowling, Matheesha Pathirana might not be CSK's leading wicket-taker, but playing the difficult role of a death overs specialist, he certainly has been the most influential. Sri Lanka's Malinga v2.0 has picked up 17 wickets.