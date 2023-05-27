Clash of the Titans: Player Battles to Watch Out for in the CSK vs GT IPL Final

The GT captain had wished to face 'Mahi bhai' once again after Gujarat's 15-run loss to CSK in Qualifier 1, and Pandya's prophecy has come true.

"That's the beauty about him (Dhoni)," Pandya had said after the loss. "With his mind and the way he uses the bowlers, he'll make sure that you'll feel like he's adding 10 runs. We kept losing wickets, he kept making sure that he used the right bowlers, happy for him as well. It would be a really good sight to meet him on Sunday if we can win the next game."

The two teams have come up against each other on four occasions, with Gujarat winning thrice.

The two sides have a lot of similarity in how they operate, placing a lot of trust in the selected players and backing them to the hilt. Ashish Nehra, who was once in the Chennai camp as a player, has applied a lot of the successful traits of the franchise as Gujarat's head coach and has reaped the rewards.