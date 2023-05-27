Clash of the Titans: Player Battles to Watch Out for in the CSK vs GT IPL Final

MS Dhoni's CSK will be playing defending champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final on Sunday.
It's not quite the El Clasico of the IPL, between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, but the clash between CSK and Gujarat Titans is a blossoming rivalry in the Indian league.
The rivalry is manifested in the two captains, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Most following Indian cricket over the years will remember how Pandya made his international debut against Australia under Dhoni, and how Captain Cool backed him whole-heartedly despite the greenhorn all-rounder leaking runs left, right and centre to begin with.
As time has passed, the two have grown closer to each other, with the Pandya brothers even visiting Ranchi to celebrate MSD's 39th birthday.
MS Dhoni's was the captain under who Hardik Pandya made his international debut.
The GT captain had wished to face 'Mahi bhai' once again after Gujarat's 15-run loss to CSK in Qualifier 1, and Pandya's prophecy has come true.
"That's the beauty about him (Dhoni)," Pandya had said after the loss. "With his mind and the way he uses the bowlers, he'll make sure that you'll feel like he's adding 10 runs. We kept losing wickets, he kept making sure that he used the right bowlers, happy for him as well. It would be a really good sight to meet him on Sunday if we can win the next game."
The two teams have come up against each other on four occasions, with Gujarat winning thrice.
The two sides have a lot of similarity in how they operate, placing a lot of trust in the selected players and backing them to the hilt. Ashish Nehra, who was once in the Chennai camp as a player, has applied a lot of the successful traits of the franchise as Gujarat's head coach and has reaped the rewards.
As the two teams gear up to face each other in the all-important final in the 16th edition of the IPL, here's a look at the top player battles.
Mohammad Shami celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway during match 1 of the 2023 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 March 2023
Chennai Super Kings have come up against Gujarat Titans twice in IPL 2023, and on both occasions, Devon Conway has been accounted for by the brilliant seam bowling of Mohammed Shami.
Conway has scored 41 runs from his two innings against Gujarat at an ordinary strike rate 102.50. Conway's partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad has been right up there alongside Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, but the New Zealand batter will have to be circumspect against Shami's swaying torpedoes if CSK have to get off to a good start in the final.
Shivam Dube during IPL 2023.
It has been a coming of age season for Shivam Dube this IPL as he has shed off his all-rounder's tag and has taken up responsibility as a pure batter. To be precise, he has been moulded as a destructor of spin bowling in the middle overs by the CSK team management and it has come off brilliantly.
The towering lefty has smashed 190 runs against spin this season at a strike rate of almost 175, having smoked 20 sixes against spin.
However, it won't be a mean feat against Rashid, who has been on fire once again with 27 wickets from 16 matches. Skipper Hardik Pandya has increasingly entrusted him with the ball within the powerplay – something Rashid hadn't done with aplomb in the past – but the spinner has risen to the occasion this year and has not only curbed run scoring but has taken wickets as well, and his duel with Dube is a mouth-watering prospect.
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 23 May 2023
Shubman Gill is currently batting like a boss while donning the Orange Cap in IPL 2023. He has already overtaken Faf du Plessis and is currently sitting with 851 runs from 16 matches at 60.79 and a strike rate 156.43, with three centuries to boast of.
CSK's million dollar man Chahar missed out on a few matches due to injury but has got right back on the horse with 10 wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2023, at an average of under 19.60.
Chahar is as good as they come with the new nut and CSK will expect their powerplay destructor to give them one, or preferably two wickets first up, to set the ball rolling for Chennai.
Captaincy becomes a crucial factor here and both MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are known to set attacking fields early on. With one, or even two slips likely, Gill might have to watch out for the outside edge in the first couple of overs against Chahar, if he intends to help Gujarat go back to back.
