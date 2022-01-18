Hardik Pandya & Rashid Khan Among Ahmedabad's Picks Ahead of IPL Auction: Report

The former Mumbai Indians man Hardik is expected to captain the Ahmedabad franchise.

However, their third choice Ishan Kishan didn't work out and they zeroed in on Gill, who could also be seen as a potential captaincy candidate.

"Ahmedabad has decided on its players and accordingly informed the BCCI about their draft picks. Hardik, Rashid and Shubman are the three choices," a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"They wanted Ishan Kishan badly but it is understood that Ishan is more interested in going back to the auction and there is a high chance that MI might buy him at a premium price."

The other team in the mix is Lucknow and they have not finalised on their initial picks yet but various reports suggest that KL Rahul is likely to captain the side.

(With PTI Inputs)