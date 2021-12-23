SRH Rope in Steyn, Lara, Katich & Badani for Coaching Roles Ahead of 2022 IPL

He holds the record for highest individual score in first-class cricket (501 vs Durham in 1994) as well as the highest individual score in Test cricket (an unbeaten 400 against England in 2004). In ODIs, Lara amassed 10,405 runs at an average of 40.48, including 19 centuries and 63 half-centuries.



Katich, who represented Australia in 56 Tests, 45 ODIs and 3 T20Is, had been an assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL from 2016 to 2019 before moving to RCB as their head coach until August 2021.



Badani, who played four Tests and 40 ODIs for India, has been a coach for Chepauk Super Gilles (CSG) since the inception of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in 2016, guiding the team to the trophy in 2017, 2019 and 2021.



In November, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. This season, the team will be without its mentor VVS Laxman, who has now taken over as the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).



They also had to deal with Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin ending their respective stints as head coach and batting coach with the side after the conclusion of 2021 IPL. Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the eight-team points table, notching up just three wins in 14 matches.