IPL 2022: Rohit Blames 'Irresponsible Shots, Including Mine' For Loss to Lucknow

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have slumped to their eighth defeat of the season.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma blamed some irresponsible shots by his batters for their failure to take advantage of restricting Lucknow Super Giants to 168/6 in 20 overs in Sunday's IPL 2022 match.
Mumbai managed to post just 132/8 in their chase and went onto lose their eighth straight match of the season.
Chasing 169 for a win, Mumbai Indians were in a good position after the powerplay and despite losing Ishan Kishan, had Rohit batting well, while he had the in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav in the middle for company. But Rohit got off to an unnecessary shot and Suryakumar Yadav too fell in a similar fashion soon after.
Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard raised the team's hopes with a 57-run partnership, off 39 deliveries, but both got out at the most inappropriate time, in the 17th and 20th overs as the team slumped to a 36-run defeat.
"I thought we bowled pretty okay. It was a good pitch to bat on but we didn't bat well enough. We should have chased that down. When you have a target like that, you need those partnerships, which we couldn't do. Some irresponsible shots including mine," said Rohit during the post-game presentation on Sunday.
Rohit further added that LSG bowled well, but his batters too failed to click once again.
"They bowled well in the middle. We haven't batted well in the tournament. You have to ensure one of the batters bats long but we have failed to do that in this tournament. Some of the opposition players have done that and that has hurt us," Rohit added.
Asked whether players like Tim David were discussed for selection now that Mumbai's hopes are virtually over, Rohit said they want to give those in the playing XI enough opportunities.
"Looking at how the tournament has gone everyone has come into the discussion. We want to make sure whoever gets a chance, they get a run in the XI. So we try not to make too many changes. Whoever plays should get enough opportunities, that's how I look at it," he said.
