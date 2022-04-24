IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bowl First vs Lucknow, MI Looking For First Win

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first vs Lucknow Super Giants in Sunday's IPL 2022 match.

Mumbai are yet to open their account this season, having lost all their seven matches so far. They are playing at their home ground Wankhede Stadium for the first time this season, hoping it can help change their fortunes.

"Feels good to be back, been a while since we played here. We're expecting loud noise. We have a new squad now, we need to make sure we play good cricket. Hopefully, we put up a good show. We've played a lot of cricket here to understand this is a chasing ground," said Rohit.