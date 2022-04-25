Lucknow Trump Mumbai: IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap & Purple Cap

IPL Points Table: Lucknow have moved to the fourth spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from 8 matches.
(Photo: BCCI)
Krunal Pandya claimed 3/19 after skipper KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 103 as Lucknow Super Giants handed Mumbai Indians their eighth straight loss of the season.
Krunal picked up the wickets of dangerous Rohit Sharma (39), Mumbai Indians' top scorer, Kieron Pollard (19) and Daniel Sams (3) to lead a clinical bowling performance by Lucknow as they defended 168/6 with ease and won the match by 36 runs.
The victory is Lucknow's fifth win of the season and has helped them move to fourth in the IPL points table, with 10 points.
Gujarat Titans lead with 12 points followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- in that order -- all with 10 points.
Mumbai continue to occupy the bottom spot in the IPL points table with no points from their eight outings so far.
Jos Buttler continues to own the Orange Cap for the highest run-scorer of the tournament, courtesy his three centuries and two half centuries this season. He's amassed 491 runs in 7 matches so far this IPL 2022 season.
KL Rahul, despite his century against Mumbai, is still a long way off with 368 runs from 8 matches. The Lucknow skipper has smashed two centuries and one half century this season.
Hardik Pandya rounds up the top three with 295 runs from 6 matches, as he missed one game due to a niggle. Pandya's unbeaten 87 is his highest score so far.
No movement in the top three of the top wicket-takers of the season with Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan and Kuldeep Yadav occupying the spots.