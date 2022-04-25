Lucknow Trump Mumbai: IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap & Purple Cap

Krunal Pandya claimed 3/19 after skipper KL Rahul struck an unbeaten 103 as Lucknow Super Giants handed Mumbai Indians their eighth straight loss of the season.

Krunal picked up the wickets of dangerous Rohit Sharma (39), Mumbai Indians' top scorer, Kieron Pollard (19) and Daniel Sams (3) to lead a clinical bowling performance by Lucknow as they defended 168/6 with ease and won the match by 36 runs.

The victory is Lucknow's fifth win of the season and has helped them move to fourth in the IPL points table, with 10 points.

Gujarat Titans lead with 12 points followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- in that order -- all with 10 points.

Mumbai continue to occupy the bottom spot in the IPL points table with no points from their eight outings so far.