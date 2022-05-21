IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Win & Knock Delhi Out as RCB Progress to Playoffs

Axar Patel joined Powell, and the duo looked to attack whatever they could, adding 18 to the cause before Bumrah struck. An inch-perfect yorker knocked over Powell for 43, as he finished with figures of 3/25.

Axar and Shardul had the task of closing out the innings. Shardul though fell for 4, as Ramandeep had him caught in the deep. Axar eventually remained unbeaten on 19 off 9 as DC got 159/7.

In response, MI got off to a similar start as DC, losing one of their openers early. Captain Rohit was the first to go, but only in the 6th over. Before that Ishan Kishan and Rohit had got MI off to a watchful start. The openers put on 25 before Anrich Nortje sent the captain back to the hut.

Dewald Brevis walked in and along with Kishan took the attack to the Delhi bowlers. Both were playing all their shots around the park after a couple of slow overs to start with. The duo broke free in the 10th over, as Kuldeep conceded 18 and Axar gave away 12 after that.

Kuldeep though bounced back in his third over, dismissing Kishan for 48, just as he threatened to take the game away with his attacking intent. The duo put on 51 runs together, keeping Mumbai and RCB in the hunt on the night.

Brevis was joined by Tilak Verma, and the target was very much within reach, especially with the young South African playing well. However, 19 was all the duo could add to the cause before Shardul cleaned up Brevis for 37 in the 15th over, with MI needing 65 more after the fall of the wicket.

Shardul almost had Tim David off the next ball, but Pant did not take the DRS call, which replays said would have gone DC’s way. David then completed the over with a six before Nortje went for 13 after that and Khaleel’s over costed 17 more as DC felt the pressure in the final stages.