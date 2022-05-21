IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Win & Knock Delhi Out as RCB Progress to Playoffs

Tim David and Dewald Brevis were instrumental for MI in their win against DC
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians end their season with a win and knock Delhi Capitals out.
MI's win means Royal Challengers Bangalore move into the IPL Playoffs.
MI defeated DC by 5 wickets.
The Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets against the Delhi Capitals in their final game of IPL 2022, which has allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore to qualify for playoffs as the fourth team. For Mumbai, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Dewald Brevis and Jasprit Bumrah played significant roles in helping their side sign off with a win this season.
MI finished with 4 wins this season while Delhi registered 7 wins.
Batting first, the Delhi Capitals did not get off the best start, losing David Warner to Daniel Sams for 5 and then Mitch Marsh departed for a golden duck. The return of Prithvi Shaw saw him get off to his usual quick start at his end, but he became Bumrah’s second wicket, caught behind for 24.
Sarfaraz Khan ended the powerplay with a six of Bumrah, to push Delhi to 37/3. Sarfaraz and Rishabh Pant had to rebuild from here on in, and that resulted in a couple of quiet overs. The pressure kept building too with Sarfaraz looking to break the shackles, as Pant was setting up for a big one.
A 19-run partnership between the two came to an end when Mayank Markande struck, sending Sarfaraz back to the hut for 10. Rovman Powell joined the captain and the duo dug in so that there would not be another wobble and went about setting up the platform for the slog overs. Powell and Pant put on 56 in just over six overs with DC at 106/4 after 15 overs.
Pant was playing the anchor role for Delhi, while Powell had cleared the ropes thrice in his first 26 deliveries in the middle. Pant seemed set to break free with a six in a 19-run over off Ramandeep, but the bowler had the last laugh, dismissing the DC captain for 39 of 33 deliveries.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Rovman Powell
Axar Patel joined Powell, and the duo looked to attack whatever they could, adding 18 to the cause before Bumrah struck. An inch-perfect yorker knocked over Powell for 43, as he finished with figures of 3/25.
Axar and Shardul had the task of closing out the innings. Shardul though fell for 4, as Ramandeep had him caught in the deep. Axar eventually remained unbeaten on 19 off 9 as DC got 159/7.
In response, MI got off to a similar start as DC, losing one of their openers early. Captain Rohit was the first to go, but only in the 6th over. Before that Ishan Kishan and Rohit had got MI off to a watchful start. The openers put on 25 before Anrich Nortje sent the captain back to the hut.
Dewald Brevis walked in and along with Kishan took the attack to the Delhi bowlers. Both were playing all their shots around the park after a couple of slow overs to start with. The duo broke free in the 10th over, as Kuldeep conceded 18 and Axar gave away 12 after that.
Kuldeep though bounced back in his third over, dismissing Kishan for 48, just as he threatened to take the game away with his attacking intent. The duo put on 51 runs together, keeping Mumbai and RCB in the hunt on the night.
Brevis was joined by Tilak Verma, and the target was very much within reach, especially with the young South African playing well. However, 19 was all the duo could add to the cause before Shardul cleaned up Brevis for 37 in the 15th over, with MI needing 65 more after the fall of the wicket.
Shardul almost had Tim David off the next ball, but Pant did not take the DRS call, which replays said would have gone DC’s way. David then completed the over with a six before Nortje went for 13 after that and Khaleel’s over costed 17 more as DC felt the pressure in the final stages.
Tim David on the attack
David scored a quickfire 34 off 11 deliveries, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes in his time as MI inched closer to a telling win. DC were shell shocked with 2 overs to go, MI needed 14 runs to win.
Ramandeep started that phase off with a boundary to begin the 19th over. The duo kept their calm from there on in and put away the bad ones, and improvised, planking it over the keeper as well, taking MI to the brink before Nortje had Tilak Varma caught behind for 21.
In the final over, Khaleel bowled a no-ball to start with and then Ramandeep’s leading edge got MI four more as they knocked out DC and handed RCB a path to the playoffs.
