My Father Didn’t Eat for 2-3 Days When I Was Injured, Recalls KKR's Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh, Kolkata Knight Riders' sensational batter, is a remarkable story that has a huge dose of hardships, rejection, dejection and heart-break and eventually success.

In between, his story also involves injury scares and a three-month suspension by the BCCI in 2019 for playing in a T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Rinku survived all those setbacks, scored a pile of runs for Uttar Pradesh at the domestic level and slowly and steadily achieved success.

The left-hander said that the last five years of his career have been challenging, but he didn't lose self-belief during his injury times. The batter from Aligarh said that his father didn't eat for 2-3 days when he heard about his injury.