IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Picks 3 as Mumbai Indians Restrict Delhi to 159/7

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Mitch Marsh.
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fantastic spell, picking three wickets and Ramandeep Singh bagged two, as the Mumbai Indians restricted the Delhi Capitals to 159/7 in a must-win game. Rovman Powell and Rishabh Pant 43 and 39, respectively.
Batting first, the Delhi Capitals did not get off the best start, losing David Warner to Daniel Sams for 5 and then Mitch Marsh departed for a golden duck. The return of Prithvi Shaw saw him get off to his usual quick start at his end, but he became Bumrah’s second wicket, caught behind for 24.
Sarfaraz Khan ended the powerplay with a six of Bumrah, to push Delhi to 37/3. Sarfaraz and Rishabh Pant had to rebuild from here on in, and that resulted in a couple of quiet overs. The pressure kept building too with Sarfaraz looking to break the shackles, as Pant was setting up for a big one.
A 19-run partnership between the two came to an end when Mayank Markande struck, sending Sarfaraz back to the hut for 10. Rovman Powell joined the captain and the duo dug in so that there would not be another wobble and went about setting up the platform for the slog overs. Powell and Pant put on 56 in just over six overs with DC at 106/4 after 15 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Prithvi Shaw's wicket
Pant was playing the anchor role for Delhi, while Powell had cleared the ropes thrice in his first 26 deliveries in the middle. Pant seemed set to break free with a six in a 19-run over off Ramandeep, but the bowler had the last laugh, dismissing the DC captain for 39 of 33 deliveries.
Axar Patel joined Powell, and the duo looked to attack whatever they could, adding 18 to the cause before Bumrah struck. An inch-perfect yorker knocked over Powell for 43, as he finished with figures of 3/25.
Axar and Shardul had the task of closing out the innings. Shardul though fell for 4, as Ramandeep had him caught in the deep. Axar eventually remained unbeaten on 19 off 9 as DC got 159/7.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)