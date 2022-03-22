IPL 2022: Rahul, Avesh & Bishnoi Among Lucknow's Players to Look Out For

KL Rahul

The captain of the franchise, Rahul will be hoping that he has better luck at Lucknow than what was the case with the Punjab Kings side before this. While Punjab didn’t do too well in the recent seasons as a team, Rahul scored bagfuls of runs in the red jersey, and will be keen to keep that up.

Last season, Rahul was among the best batters in the tournament scoring 626 runs in 13 games at the top of the order for the Punjab Kings. An injury has unfortunately kept him away for a bit, but it would have also allowed him some rest in the otherwise busy calendar. Expect him to come out all guns firing, again at the top of the order as he looks to keep build some good momentum in a T20 World Cup year, where he will be an important part of the Indian team.

Avesh Khan

One of the stars or finds of the IPL last season when he was with the Delhi Capitals, Avesh Khan’s prowess with the ball left everyone quite pleased, the opposition batters though might disagree. In 16 games, he bagged 24 wickets and will hope to repeat the same form again this year, although with another team.

Fast, accurate and with a happy habit of picking wickets at crucial moments in the game, Avesh had been an absolute asset for the Ricky Ponting coached Delhi side, which eventually led to him getting a call-up for the national team as well.

One of the most sought after players in the IPL Auction this time, Avesh’s career graph has been moving in the right direction and like most players who are part of IPL 2022, he too will be keen on a good performance ahead of the World Cup. Will he able to repeat his act from last season?