IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Banking on Bowling Strength in Their Maiden Voyage

The Gujarat Titans assembled a squad of 23 players in the IPL 2022 Auction, which was held in Bengaluru across two days on 12 and 13 February.

Ashish Nehra and Co started off well as they signed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, England batter Jason Roy, and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson as their first three picks. Ferguson was the most expensive of the three as the Titans had to shell out Rs 10 crore to acquire his services. They got Shami at a hefty price of Rs 6.25 crore after some intense bidding as well. But they walked away with Roy rather easily, picking him up at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The lack of interest in Roy from other franchises was rather surprising as the Englishman has been one of the best white-ball batters of late.