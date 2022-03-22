IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore's Camp

Former skipper Virat Kohli joined Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) preparations for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Maharashtra, on Monday.

While the rest of the available players had joined the camp days back with training on in full swing, Virat elected to take a small break after the Sri Lanka series before joining the RCB IPL bubble.

"King Kohli has arrived! That's it. That's the news," tweeted the official social media handle of the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise.