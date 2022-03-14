IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Launch Their Jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Hardik Pandya-led side will open their IPL 2022 campaign on March 28 with the clash against Lucknow franchise at the Wankhede Stadium. However, before that they will have a pre-season camp at their iconic home stadium in Ahmedabad.

Other members of the Gujarat Titans squad -- Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar and B Sai Sudharshan were also present at the jersey launch event.

The franchise had earlier launched their team logo in The Metaverse. They became the first team to do so and introduced a dedicated virtual space for its global community of fans and players. Building on that, they launched the team jersey in Augmented Reality in order to increase their fan engagement and community building.