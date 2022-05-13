IPL 2022: Who Takes Blame if KKR's Ship Sinks – Captain, Coach, or CEO?

Mysore, a Key Man at KKR, Across Years

Mysore has 25 years of experience in financial services across various global markets and has served at numerous senior positions in the United States, Canada, and Asia. He was also the India country head of Sun Life Financial, Canada.

He was given a free rein in the 2011 IPL auctions and delivered a master stroke by breaking the bank for Gautam Gambhir, who had to be picked for a hefty sum of Rs 11.04 crore because of the auction dynamics despite the amount exceeding KKR's circuit break-up by a fair margin.

"It (2011) was my first auction, and I was sitting there (auction table). The owners took a call that this is your baby, your project, you run it, your plan, you go and execute. That has been the thing with KKR ever since I have been involved," these words from Mysore in 2020 were quite revealing.

Now Mysore, who has played a key role in bringing the franchise success over the years, hasn't ever given the impression that he isn't involved in micro-managing Kolkata Knight Riders.

There can obviously be a debate about whether the captain, the coach, or the CEO is the right person to pick a team, but that debate must start with the precursor that no method is right or wrong per se.