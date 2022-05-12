IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After MI beat CSK

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Match 59 of IPL 2022 on Thursday night at the Wankhede Stadium. The result does not disturb the IPL standings with Chennai still at the ninth spot and Mumbai tenth.

With this loss, Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out from the race for the IPL 2022 play-offs as they only have eight points from 12 matches. With four teams having already crossed the 14 point mark this season, the defeat means even if Chennai win their next two matches, they can only collect a maximum of 12 points which will not help them qualify.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have collected their third points for the season with the win. Rohit Sharma's team were the first to be eliminated from the play-offs race and even now, have only six points from 12 matches.

Both teams have only two more matches left this season.