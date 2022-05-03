From Almost Becoming a Sweeper to Being KKR Match-Winner: Rinku Singh's Journey

In IPL 2022, Rinku so far has scores of 35 (28 balls) against Gujarat Titans, 23 (16) against Delhi Capitals and 42 not out (23 balls) against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. With three good knocks, Rinku has at least cemented his place in the KKR Playing XI for the next few matches and if he continues to shine, he may even draw the attention of other franchises, which could result in more game time.

Born on October 12, 1997 in Aligarh, Rinku was picked by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2017 but failed to get a chance. He was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 auction for Rs 80 lakh. He remained with KKR till 2021 when he was ruled out of IPL due to a knee injury and was later replaced by Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Though he did not get a chance to play, his superb work ethics, friendly nature and desire to contribute to the team in any manner endeared him to the franchise and KKR again bought him in February this year for IPL 2022.

And this season, he got a chance to play as KKR went about cutting and chopping the squad in search for the right combination as they slumped to five successive defeats.

The left-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, Rinku, who comes from a lower middle-class family as his father works for a domestic gas agency delivering gas cylinders, has played age-group cricket for Uttar Pradesh and had to save money from his daily allowances to help his father pay off a loan of Rs five lakh.