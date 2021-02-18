IPL Auction 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Full Squad
IPL Auction 2021: Full squad list of Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Kolkata Knight Riders began their buying at the 2021 IPL Auction on Thursday, 18 February, by picking up Bangladesh batsman Shakib Al Hasan for Rs 3.2 crore.
This is how the squad looks at the moment (with the additions today in bold):
- Eoin Morgan
- Andre Russell
- Dinesh Karthik
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Lockie Ferguson
- Nitish Rana
- Prasidh Krishna
- Rinku Singh
- Sandeep Warrier
- Shivam Mavi
- Shubman Gill
- Sunil Narine
- Pat Cummins
- Rahul Tripathi
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Tim Seifert
- Shakib Al Hasan
Kolkata Knight Riders changed captains midway through the 2020 IPL season with Eoin Morgan taking over the reigns from Dinesh Karthik. The team finished fifth in the league standings, failing to make it to the playoffs.
In the off season, KKR released six players including Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton.
