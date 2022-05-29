IPL 2022 Final: Sanju Samson Wins Toss; Rajasthan Royals Bat First vs Gujarat

Ravi Shastri and Hardik Pandya share a light moment.
Image: BCCI
IPL 2022 Final is being played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad
Gujarat and Rajasthan finished as one and two on the IPL Points table
Gujarat beat RR in the first playoff after which the Royals defeated RCB to make the final
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya said they would have liked to bowl first and he said he was delighted with the crowd’s presence at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Samson said that the Royals are an unchanged team and Gujarat have brought in Lockie Ferguson for Alzarri Joseph.
Unlike all the previous games in IPL 2022, the final will begin at 8pm IST with the toss slated for the usual 30 minutes before that.
May the best team win!
The opening ceremony ahead of the IPL 2022 final
Ahead of the fireworks in the IPL 2022 final, there was a glitzy opening ceremony with the energetic Ranveer Singh enthralling fans with song and dance.
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson were introduced to the crowd amidst loud cheer and applause. They also shook hands with the BCCI officials.
The legendary AR Rahman also performed after Ranveer. Both of them performed to some famous Bollywood songs.
The big final of IPL 2022 is here and new boys Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya will take on the IPL 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals at Ahmedabad in the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Royals finished second while Gujarat were table toppers in the league stage.
In the playoffs, Gujarat and RR met in the first game and Hardik Pandya and co won handsomely. It’s a big day for both Hardik and Sanju Samson as captains.
