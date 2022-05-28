Brett Lee Picks Gujarat as Favourites to Win IPL 2022 Final vs Rajasthan Royals

So, with so much at stake - who are the favourites for the big trophy on Sunday night?

'Gujarat Titans,' says former Australian pacer Brett Lee as he speaks to The Quint about the match and the season that's passed.

'First year in the competition, they've played out of their skins and have some wonderful players. But, rather than single out individual players, I like how they have played as a collective team. There have always been players who have stood up and performed very well for the Titans,' says Lee as he picks his title-favourite.

Watch the video as he talks about what could be the formula that worked for Gujarat this season, the pace of Umran Malik, and his eternal love for his 'second home' Mumbai.