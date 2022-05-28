Brett Lee Picks Gujarat as Favourites to Win IPL 2022 Final vs Rajasthan Royals

Brett Lee has said he feels Gujarat Titans will win the 2022 IPL final.
(Photo: The Quint/BCCI)
Two months on intense cricket played by 10 teams and it all boils down to one match on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rajasthan Royals take on IPL debutants Gujarat Titans in the title match as the league is set to crown a new champion for the first time in 14 years.
After the league stage, Gujarat and Rajasthan had emerged as the top two teams, with Hardik Pandya's team qualifying for the play-offs in the top spot and Rajasthan finishing second after all the teams had played their 14 matches each of the league stage. The two teams faced-off earlier this week in Qualifier 1 that Gujarat won with the assistance of some superb finishing by David Miller - a former Rajasthan Royals player.
So, with so much at stake - who are the favourites for the big trophy on Sunday night?
'Gujarat Titans,' says former Australian pacer Brett Lee as he speaks to The Quint about the match and the season that's passed.
'First year in the competition, they've played out of their skins and have some wonderful players. But, rather than single out individual players, I like how they have played as a collective team. There have always been players who have stood up and performed very well for the Titans,' says Lee as he picks his title-favourite.
Watch the video as he talks about what could be the formula that worked for Gujarat this season, the pace of Umran Malik, and his eternal love for his 'second home' Mumbai.
