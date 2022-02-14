IPL 2022 Auction: Liam Livingstone & Avesh Khan Among the Biggest Gainers

The IPL Mega Auction was quite the eventful weekend, as expected by the cricketing world. While there were a few expected bidding wars, the 2022 IPL Auction kept up with the tradition of surprising picks.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, along with Avesh Khan were all expected to kick start intense bidding wars, and their names did exactly that at a plush hotel in Bengaluru. The likes of Liam Livingstone and Wanindu Hasaranga however were in for a better day than they would have expected initially, laughing their way to the bank with some incredible deals.