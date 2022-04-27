IPL 2022: Arshdeep Singh's Held His Nerve Well in Slog Overs, Says Ravi Shastri

"For someone so young and then to deliver time and time again when the chips are down and the pressure is on him (it's brilliant to see). Arshdeep is holding on to his nerves brilliantly, he's doing well in death overs. This shows he's moving up the ranks very quickly and he could be walking into the Indian team," said Shastri on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.



Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting coach Brian Lara claimed that tearaway quick Umran Malik will play for India in future. Malik has made heads turn again with his 140+ kmph pace and has picked wickets in vital wins for his side after going expensive initially.



"Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fidel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he'll eventually play. In the IPL, a lot of batsmen get accustomed to playing sheer pace, so I hope that he adds a little bit more to his armoury later on. He's a quick learner in the nets, he's willing to learn and it's just awesome to see India has a pacer of that calibre, it's just tremendous."



Another uncapped Indian who has been getting attention for his batting exploits is young Mumbai Indians' middle-order batsman Tilak Varma, who has left former India captain Sunil Gavaskar impressed.



"His composure at the crease has impressed me. The way he's reading situations and batting accordingly. That is so crucial, when you read the situation well your shot selection is much better. He's growing in confidence with every game, you can see that his place in the team is settled and he's looking to play different shots."



"But only when there's less risk involved and that is the best aspect of his batting. I now want him to convert those 30s-40s into those big 60s-70s. He's got all the attributes of getting successful at this stage."



On Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Riyan Parag played a stunning, unbeaten 56 to set the base for a 29-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Riyan Parag for proving the team management right in keeping faith on him.



"With his fifty against RCB, he's proved that he has finally arrived. He has got a lot of talent because he has a good temperament and good range of shots and that's why Rajasthan Royals' team management has shown so much faith in him. But time has come for him to take up more responsibility and contribute."

(With IANS Inputs)