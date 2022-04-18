Pace, Temperament & Adaptability: Umran Malik Hitting Right Chords in IPL 2022

The youngster hasn't bowled any overs in the powerplay after Buttler's assault against him in their opening game. The SRH management has also realised that he is more suited in a middle-overs enforcer role than bowling with the fielding restrictions on. He hits the hard lengths consistently at high pace and that pushes the batters out of their comfort zone in the middle-overs. Malik also agrees to this as he said during the post-match presentation after the game against Punjab that his job in the team is 'to frighten the batters with pace.'

The other SRH bowlers are also benefiting from Malik's presence in the lineup. After the game against Punjab, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked how having a speed machine like Malik bowling alongside him helps his craft.

Kumar joked initially, saying, "It doesn't help me much as the batters think that this guy is slow, so let's go after him."

But he agreed later that it does increase his chances of picking up wickets as more and more batters try to attack him. That is a direct impact of the fear created by Malik from the other end.

There has also been a remarkable improvement in Malik's bowling approach in every game. He has shown better control over his line and lengths without compromising on his pace at all. And that is a very good sign for him and also the future of Indian cricket.

Malik also has some wise company at SRH. An experienced veteran like Bhuvneshwar is there to advise him in the field every time whereas talented peers like Marco Jansen, T Natarajan and Kartik Tyagi are also there to compete with him and push his limits throughout the season.

But the presence of Steyn in the SRH camp is the biggest boon for Malik. There is nobody better to teach and mentor him in the trade of fast bowling better than the South African great. Malik has turned into a passion project for Steyn now and it has just opened up endless possibilities about what the youngster could develop into in the future.