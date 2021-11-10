From His Playing Days, Ravi Shastri Has Known How To Adapt, and He Will Again

I was with Ravi in the hospital during the difficult period. The surgery was good but the knee was never good enough despite extensive rehab. A few months after the South Africa tour, Ravi retired from all cricket – at only 31. He remembers this traumatic experience as if it was yesterday.

At that time it was a shock to hear what the doctor said but I can understand now that he was upfront and honest and didn’t hold out any false hope.

The tour started without a formal sign-off on the playing conditions – something completely unthinkable today. All bilateral tours are now governed by an agreement that lists the minutest details of commercial and cricketing matters. But on the '92 tour, it wasn't done and I was told by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to close the matter with Ali on reaching South Africa.